Support local business with Prairie Commons Collective

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning what it means to business owners to be a part of Prairie Commons Business Collective.

Prairie Commons Business Collective is a grassroots, community-based organization of crafts person, artisans, furniture makers, artists, poets, and supporters.

We understand that there is not going to be in illumination of Amazon, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t shop local.

At Prairie Commons Collective, are businesses and artists full of creative and innovative individuals who are wanting to showcase their products & online stores to the masses. Since all craft, vendor fairs and home shows are cancelled due to the pandemic, we need to market smarter. Collectively.

But marketing costs are not cheap or simple. Growing as a collective builds stronger branding, distinct community and allows for a smarter strategic approach to media ad buys