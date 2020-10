At Sunset Funeral Home in Danville, they are focused on providing services that help facilitate healthy grieving…from grief and death education tools to Aunt Bea the Comfort Dog. Sunset offers grief counseling in person and has an online course that individuals can do in their own home.

Sunset Funeral Home

217-442-2874

3940 N. Vermilion St.

Danville, IL 61834

https://www.sunsetfuneralhome.com