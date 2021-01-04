Sunset Funeral Home opens new location in Mahomet

Sunset Funeral Home is proud to announce the opening of their newest location in Mahomet, IL. The state of the art facility features Sunset’s signature cafe, modern decor, and a fireplace in the entry. The entire facility has been designed for easy access, including a large parking lot.

As with their many other locations, Sunset Funeral Home in Mahomet believes in old fashioned service, and they strive to lessen your burden while becoming part of your family as you begin the grief journey. And all at a price you can afford.

With Covid restrictions, Sunset will be holding their Grand Opening event in the Spring, but to schedule a personal tour you can call 217-586-9070 or visit http://www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.

Sunset Funeral Home, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853

Sunset is owned and operated by The Darby Family and has won numerous local, state, and national awards for excellence in service.