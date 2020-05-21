Sun safety tips from Carle

With the weather turning nicer and more people spending time outside, it’s important to make sure we’re protecting ourselves from sun exposure. Amy Rademaker, Carle’s Rural Health and Farm Safety Coordinator joined with tips for getting outside safely.

WHO IS MOST AT RISK?

• kids and families swimming

• farmers

• Corn de-tasselers and lawn and maintenance crews

• construction workers

• gardening enthusiasts

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?

• Sunscreen

o SPF of 30 or higher

o Labeled as “broad spectrum” or “covers UVA AND UVB.”

o Check expiration date

o Reapply at least every two hours for general work and play outside

o Reapply after 30 minutes of swimming or heavy sweating

• Hats

o 3 inch brim

• Others

o Sunglasses

o Chap stick

o Long sleeves and pants

o Look for shade

• Easy spots to forget, top of feet if wearing open toed shoes or barefoot and a part in your hair or thinning area on your head.

WHAT ARE SIGNS THAT YOU SHOULD TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR?

· Asymmetry: Odd-shaped moles

· Border: Uneven borders

· Color: A variety of colors

· Diameter: Larger than pencil eraser

· Evolving: Change in size, shape or color