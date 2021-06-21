Summer trends with OOTD Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

OOTD Boutique is a women’s clothing boutique that brings the Mahomet/Champaign area super cute, trendy items at an affordable price! I am so excited to be launching our mobile boutique this summer, which will allow us to pull right up to events and let you start shopping!

I am happy to help women of all sizes find the clothing that makes them feel beautiful and confident! OOTD carries sizes XS-3X. I’ve heard a lot of women talk about how they wish they could find their size or their fit at a boutique, but didn’t think they could. I never want anyone to feel that way with OOTD! I want women of all shapes and sizes to feel absolutely beautiful!















I love love love shopping, so I will continuously support all of the other small business boutiques in the area. However, often boutique prices are higher than a lot of people can afford. I opened my boutique with the mission to keep my prices affordable so that everyone has a chance to shop!

Be on the lookout for the OOTD mobile Boutique grand opening mid July! The grand opening will give you the first look at the new trailer, the first 20 shoppers will get a gift bag, there will be multiple giveaways, and more!

We will also be at Momology at the iHotel August 14!