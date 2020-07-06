Summer trends with Blush Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Blush Boutique owner, Erica Kennedy, shares great looks for summer!

Here’s more from Erica:

I love helping women feel confident and fashionable at a very reasonable price. Questions I’ve received are mainly about sizing and fit and how do I keep my prices so low 🙂 I feel that just because I’m a mom and busy, does not mean that I cannot invest in myself and look cute!





I think what is interesting is that I run this business out of my spare bedroom while also working full time at the U of I.

There are various items for sale on the site.

I feel that my items are slightly more affordable than your average boutique.







If you are a first time customer, inbox me on Facebook (Erica Kennedy) or on instagram (masonmichael_2) for a special coupon code for your first purchase!