Summer theatre program prepares youth for all aspects of performance

This summer, CHM Bible Theatre has partnered with The First United Methodist Church of Urbana to hold their classes and events. Kids get a chance to act, paint, do improv, create stories, draw, create seasonal cards for seniors, create props and costumes, learn public speaking skills and so much more.

CHM Bible Theatre is a nonprofit organization that presents Bible and inspirational stage plays and innovative programs in our community which includes artistic kids and adults in our community. They help artistic youth get involved in something positive and creative, providing an outlet for them to use their God-given talents and creativity in the arts.

For more information, contact them below:

304 S. Race St, Urbana, IL 61801

PO Box 7604, Champaign, IL 61826

https://www.instagram.com/chmbibletheatre/

https://www.chmbibletheatre.org