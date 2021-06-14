Summer styles with Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out the brick and mortar shop, Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk.

We are family owned and operated by 3 sisters, Tricia, Rachel & Krissy. We started out as a women’s clothing Mobile Boutique/Fashion Truck here in Springfield 2015. We would pop up at various events, markets, festivals and did private home parties. in 2017 we opened our brick and mortar location in downtown Springfield. We operated both the truck and the store for a year, and have since sold the truck and only operate out of our brick and mortar shop.

We offer the latest trends in women’s clothing and accessories

We seek out unique boutique brands that you can’t find in other stores, while also keeping the price point affordable. (average price point around $48)

No specific events or promotions planned at the moment, but stay tuned on our social media (instagram and facebook) for upcoming events.

Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk

217-652-9392

403 East Adams Street, Springfield IL 62701