Summer styles with Common Thread Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A new local boutique shares how there is no age when it comes to fashion…there is a COMMON THREAD! (And keep reading for a coupon code!)

Here’s more from Common Thread Boutique:

Fashion has been our passion for all of our lives. My mom and aunt opened a boutique in my hometown in 1978 and I grew up working in the store, going to market and just loving clothes! The girls and I started seriously talking about opening up online in November of last year and went to market in Chicago in January just to feel it out. During quarantine, we all had a lot of time to reflect and this is when I had decided to quit my corporate job and follow my dream of opening a boutique.

We love to help someone find clothes that makes them feel like they can conquer the world when they walk out of their house each day! The biggest question we get is how to style an outfit. In our descriptions on our website we try to list different ways that an item of clothing might be worn! The other question is, can I wear that, or am I to old for that? NO…that is the meaning of Common Thread Boutique–the girls and I wanted to be able to show clothing that transcends generations and can be worn by grandma, mom, and daughters. Of course, not every piece of clothing looks good on ever body style–so, you do have to dress to your body, but not to your age. There is no age to fashion…there is a COMMON THREAD!







I think that the biggest thing that makes us stand out from our competitors is that we are REAL! We don’t have our makeup and hair done professionally for our photos, we do Facebook Lives and we always have a happy hour and during that time we will drink wine, laugh and it will be like you are hanging out with us too. We want to be sure that we stay true to exactly who we are which is lighthearted, fun and down to earth. We want to give everyone an opportunity to see how the clothes look on a 23 year old, a 26 year old, a 52 year old or a 72 year old!

We also do a weekly Takeover Tuesday! Each Tuesday we highlight a woman that shops with us and she takes over our social media for the day and shares pictures and videos on Instagram and Facebook and offers a discount code that anyone can use to get 10% for the day. People love it!

We just started a program called Common Thread for a Cause! We love selling clothes but we want to be sure we are also giving back to our communities! So each month Common Thread will feature a women or girls organization that we will donate the proceeds of a t-shirt, or we will volunteer to help out with different events, or where needed! This month we are selling the Be Kind Tee! The proceeds from the sale of this t-shirt goes to an organization here in Champaign–Girlz to Women Mentoring Program! We have been excited to partner with them.

We have scheduled our first pop-up event. We have been waiting for everything to open up and for people to feel safe to come out and join our popup. So be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the details!

Join us for a patio pop up shop to launch our grand opening! We will have prizes, music, mimosas + muffins and…of course SHOPPING! The event will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing! We ask that you were a mask (unless enjoying your mimosa + muffins)!





We currently have a Summer Sale and all those items are 30% off! Great way to stock up on some summer items for your closet!

Thanks to the ladies of Common Thread, enter promo code CILIVING10 and you will receive 10% off your first order at Common Thread Boutique!