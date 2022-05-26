Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

PAINT LIKE ME!

SUMMER WALK INS FOR KIDS

Join us for our 2nd Annual Summer Session for Kids! (adults are welcome to join their kids,too!)

Each week will have a different theme, with a selection of 3 projects to choose from. Prices will vary from 10-20.00

Kids age 9 an up may be dropped off, but a voucher must be filled out first.

Kids under age 9 will need an accompanying person over the age of 18.

Plan to spend between 30 minutes to 1 hour, depending on what project you pick.

DIFFERENT THIS YEAR: we ask that you make an online reservation for your group at least 1 hour in advance so that we may better space out the painters. Payment will not need to be made in advance. Reservations will be made at www.paintlikemeparty.com on the sign up now page.

Masks are no longer required in our space and we will do our best to allow plenty of room around painters. Also, our entire staff is vaxxed, boosted and has natural immunity 😉

IF YOU OR YOUR CHILD IS IMMUNOCOMPROMISED and would still like to participate, please call the shop and ask for Elizabeth at 217 454 3011. We will set up a private session at 4 pm.

Keep your eye on this event for weekly updates of projects. We will announce each week’s projects, the week before they are offered.

JUNE 4TH

YELLOW & CO. PRESENTS MAGICIAN RICHARD DARSHWOOD

We are thrilled to have Magician Richard Darshwood back! Join us for this adult only Magic show and social hour featuring Darshwood!

Doors open at 7:00pm for the social hour with the show starting promptly at 8 pm-don’t be late. Darshwood will be mingling and entertaining folks leading up to the show.

Effective May 1st 2022, we will be selling beer and wine at the shows! We are no longer licensed for BYOB. All alcohol must be purchased on site.

Water, Soda, etc and snacks will be available for purchase.

Please note that this event is for age 18 and up. 21 and older of course allowed to drink. IDs will be checked.

General seating! For any large groups please reach out to us prior to the event.

*payment will be reflected as chicpaint@gmail.com