Summer reading programs and VOX book collection at Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer Reading program and a new VOX book collection are happening at the Urbana Free Library.

Summer Reading: Reading Colors Your World!:

• May 15 – August 31

• Those who read enough to earn one prize are automatically entered into a raffle to win one of three Roku Expresses!

• The Library is offering take-home craft kits for each age group. They will be available while supplies last. Preschool aged children can make a duck puppet. Grade school aged children can get an origami kit. Teens have a kit with a variety of bookmarks to be colored. Adults can get a kit to create a geometric bowl and a yarn woven cup.

• Summer Reading prizes are generously sponsored by the Friends of The Urbana Free Library.

Adult Summer Reading Program

• Track reading online with Beanstack.

• For every four books you read, you can win a free book. Up to two books during the summer!

• This year, you can also complete summer activities on Beanstack and earn a free bookmark.

Teen Summer Reading Program (6th-12th grade)

• Track reading online with Beanstack.

• For every 600 minutes you read, you can win a free book. Up to two books during the summer!

• Teens who have read at least 15 minutes are entered into a monthly drawing for a free book series.

• This year, you can also complete summer activities on Beanstack!

Children’s Summer Reading Program (birth-entering 6th grade)

• Track reading online with Beanstack or on a reading log that you can print from home or pick up at the Library.

• For every 600 minutes you read or are read to, you can win a free book! Up to two books during the summer!

• This year, you can also complete summer activities on Beanstack or the back of your flyer and earn a free bookmark!

VOX Books:

• Inside of the front cover is a permanently attached VOX™ Reader device which reads aloud at every ﬂip of a page. Children simply push a button to listen while they read.

• You can also view a list in our catalog here.