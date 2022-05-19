Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kicking off summer events is Jazz in the Park at Heritage Park!

Thursday, May 19, 6-8pm, FREE

Featuring Chip McNeill Quartet

More information: https://champaignparks.com/event/jazz-in-the-park-chip-mcneill-quartet/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/1200250544139821

Virginia Theatre: 2 Upcoming Film Events

“Safety Last!” featuring Steven Ball on Wurlitzer

Saturday, May 21, 7pm @ Virginia Theatre

More than a movie! Enjoy Steven Ball playing the historic Wurlitzer Pipe Organ for the silent film “Safety Last”

This 1923 romantic comedy includes one of the most famous images ever from the silent film era: Harold Lloyd clutching the hands of a large clock face as he dangles from the outside of a skyscraper above moving traffic. The picture was very successful financially and also critically, and it cemented Lloyd’s status as a major figure in early motion pictures.

https://www.facebook.com/events/4927332914010622

Get tickets: https://thevirginia.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=644&fbclid=IwAR167dExfM1K3hGuF760LNTNCIOlsSBjiU3ieBFXlyvts6xSb8cTrQsMTI4

The Arthouse Experience Film Screening of “Eighth Grade”

Wednesday, May 25, 7pm @ Virginia Theatre

Part of The Arthouse Experience Film Series! We will screen the 2018 Bo Burnham film then do a post-film discussion with local eighth graders to talk about what the film did, and did not, get right.

Summary: “Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school — the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year.”

https://www.facebook.com/events/3226425254304459

Get tickets: https://thevirginia.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=671&fbclid=IwAR3BAoD6zQorqIsBxZpo3bF_jXyLZtaHeB27GCveN6zAOKPXVrfbdaYL-_0