Summer fun coming to Decatur Public Library

The Decatur Public Library has several exciting opportunities for the community this summer, including one that has already started.

Decatur Summer Fun Run – Now through June 10th



Join Decatur Public Library and many Decatur hot-spots on an adventure around town! Pick-up your passport anytime during the event at DPL, CASA, BabyTalk or the DISC and then collect stamps June 1st through June 10th.

Visit participating organizations and businesses, attend virtual events or request info in order to collect your passport stamps. Collect 12 stamps and drop your passport off at the library by June 12th for a chance to win in the prize drawings!

Summer Reading 2021

Decatur Public Library is happy to offer Summer Reading Programs for everyone! Reading is important at any age. Through books, you can learn more about the world around us as well as learn from the experiences of others. Reading is good for both brain development and health. DPL wants to encourage everyone to make time to read, especially during those active, busy, summer months. You can sign up AND track online with Beanstack.

For more details, visit the Decatur Public Library online.