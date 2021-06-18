Summer Craft Cocktail Menu with Punch! Bar & Lounge

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Punch! Bar & Lounge is back debuting their Summer Craft Cocktail Menu as well as a “No ABV” (Non-alcoholic) mixed drink.





Here’s more from Punch! Bar & Lounge:

We know how to do two things at an expert level: make anyone feel welcome, and pack our drinks, food, & desserts with an unexpected amount of flavor!

Communication. Some of our methods are unorthodox, and many of the tools that we have developed are foreign to guests. We welcome questions about the ingredients & equipment that we use to impart surprising flavors into our drinks, food, & desserts.

Did you know that 60% of what we taste comes from our sense of smell? In our mission to ever increase our attention to detail we create aromatic tinctures that we spray on top of many of our drinks so that you begin to taste the flavors of your drink before it ever touches your lips.

On Monday, June 21 we debut the Summer Craft Cocktail Menu.

http://PunchBarChampaign.com

Punch! Bar & Lounge

217 N. Neil St.

Champaign, IL 61820

(Located on the ground floor of the Hyatt Place CU)