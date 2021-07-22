Summer cocktails to whet your whistle at Big Grove Tavern

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Big Grove is “a classic tavern with a modern twist”, a core hotspot in the heart of downtown Champaign. We have an incredibly diverse menu but I think we’re most known for our brunch – on Saturdays and Sundays our patio is THE place to be, and the menu is second to none. We also host many private events and welcome lots of travelers as well as local regulars who’ve become like family over the years.







Grant has been behind the Big Grove bar for many years and doesn’t know a stranger. He’s the mind behind many of our craft cocktails, and is as creative as he is charming. He’ll be able to mix up a cocktail or two for your viewers and explain them in an engaging way – and make them laugh at the same time. Our entire bar staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and quick – they HAVE to be since it’s often hard to find a seat at the bar.







I believe our menu is not just wide-ranging but incredibly creative. We have the largest and most beautiful patio in C/U. Our brunch menu keeps lines out the door every Saturday and Sunday…and by the way, it’s pretty hard to find SATURDAY brunch. I do think something else that’s pretty amazing about Big Grove is that we have FOUR private rooms available for events – we can accommodate everything from small work meetings to rehearsal dinners 7 days a week, and that also gives us an incredible amount of restaurant space if needed (again, brunch!).

We are currently promoting and selling tickets for an exclusive wine dinner on July 22 – four amazing courses with wine pairings for each course from the Vieux Telegraphe winery in Southern France.

Big Grove Tavern

217-239-3505

1 East Main

Champaign, IL 62820