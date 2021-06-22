Summer celebrations should include this delicious BLT dip from Mikesell’s

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Brandi Hull, Food & Lifestyle Influencer, shares a delicious BLT dip recipe.

● Find Mikesell’s at Walmart and Meijer.
● Learn more about Mikesell’s and order online at: https://mikesells.com
● Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Mikesellsnacks
● You can learn more about me at https://www.instagram.com/branhull/

Mikesell’s BLT Dip

Ingredients:
● 1 cup sour cream
● 1 cup mayonnaise
● 3 cups of bacon, cooked and chopped
● 3 roma tomatoes, chopped
● 1 1/2 onions, chopped
● Mikesell’s Groovy Cheddar Potato Chips


Directions:

  1. Combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, bacon, tomatoes and onions.
  2. Refrigerate until serving.
  3. Top with leftover bacon bits and onions. Serve with Mikesell’s chips.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon