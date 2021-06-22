Summer celebrations should include this delicious BLT dip from Mikesell’s

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Brandi Hull, Food & Lifestyle Influencer, shares a delicious BLT dip recipe.
Mikesell’s BLT Dip
Ingredients:
● 1 cup sour cream
● 1 cup mayonnaise
● 3 cups of bacon, cooked and chopped
● 3 roma tomatoes, chopped
● 1 1/2 onions, chopped
● Mikesell’s Groovy Cheddar Potato Chips
Directions:
- Combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, bacon, tomatoes and onions.
- Refrigerate until serving.
- Top with leftover bacon bits and onions. Serve with Mikesell’s chips.