Summer Camps and a New Exhibit with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

It may not feel like summer, but now is the time to be thinking summer camps for your kids with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District!









Plus, there’s a new exhibit opening at Museum of the Grand Prairie!

Saturday, March 7

EXHIBIT OPENING EVENT:

HOW LONG MUST WOMEN WAIT? WOMAN SUFFRAGE AND WOMEN’S RIGHTS IN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 1:30-4 p.m.

Come celebrate with us as we unveil this new temporary exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification! Did you know Illinois was the first to ratify the amendment that allowed women to vote? This exhibit explores the woman suffrage movement, locally and nationally, as only one landmark in a long continuing struggle for women, and other marginalized people, to claim an equal role in society. The event will begin with a short welcoming reception and exhibit preview from museum staff. Beginning at 2 p.m., students from Eastern Illinois University’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program will provide short first person interpretations of famous women in history as part of the university’s Living History Project. You won’t want to miss this! FREE.