Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Allerton is a local historical site donated by wealthy philanthropist and lover of the arts, Robert Allerton, to the University of Illinois. The estate consists of 14 miles of hiking trails, Formal Gardens, stunning sculptures, and a grand Mansion Robert helped design.

The estate is open to the public for programming, tours, and to explore. You will not find this one of a kind place anywhere else.

-Allerton Summer Youth Day Camp – June-August

-several weekends open for Mansion lodging

-Murder Mystery Dinner

-Forrest to Mansion Dinner

-Volunteer Information Sessions – March 12, monthly

-Shamrockin’ GLOW – March 17-20; special event on 3/17

-Mason Bee House Workshop with Illinois Extension Master Gardeners – March 26

-Youth Art Studio – April 23

-Garden Tours – Monthly starting in April

Visit our website to learn more information about the events and how to register. Also consider following our Facebook page and signing up for our newsletter.

Allerton Park & Retreat Center

515 Old Timber Road

Monticello, IL 61856

http://allerton.illinois.edu