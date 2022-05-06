Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA)

Vermilion Advantage provides strategic leadership on critical business issues — leading economic development, anticipating and responding to members’ needs, addressing quality of life issues and providing a network of information and business contacts — advocating the pursuit of opportunities to strengthen the local economy and business environment

May chamber events:

5/12/2022 – Business After Hours at Turtle Run Golf Club

5/18/2022 – Young Professionals Network at Sleep Inn & Suites with food from Jimmy Johns

5/25/2022 – Business and Networking Luncheon

Other dates to note:

We are working with Danville District 118 to provide signs for graduation promoting jobs that are available to the graduates. If you would like to be involved with that, please send us an email today. We have to have the final list on Monday.

The Downtown Danville First Friday event in June is the Summer Bash. Vermilion Advantage is setting up a jobs fair. If you are a Vermilion Advantage member, it is free for you to set up. If you are not a member, there is a $25 per space fee due to the City of Danville.

Vermilion Advantage

15 N Walnut St

Danville, IL 61832

http://www.vermilionadvantage.com

https://www.facebook.com/VermilionAdvantage