Sullivan’s Little Theatre presents “The Marvelous Wonderettes”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a jukebox musical comedy based on a book by Roger Bean. The show, which uses pop songs from the 1950’s and 1960’s as a vehicle to tell its story, pays homage to the high school songleader squads of the 50’s. When called upon to perform at their senior prom as a last minute replacement, Springfield High songleaders Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, rally together to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony. The second act shows the four ten years later at a high school reunion. The musical includes the songs “Lollipop”, “Dream Lover”, “Stupid Cupid”, “Lipstick on Your Collar”, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me”, “It’s My Party”, and “It’s In His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song)”.

