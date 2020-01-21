Sugga Shaii Sweets & Illinois Willows at Market IN the Square

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Urbana Business Association is excited to host the Market IN the Square this weekend!



Shaii Smith, Owner of Sugga Shaii Sweets, and Kent Miles with Illinois Willows are here to show off a sampling of what you’ll find at this weekend’s market.

Shaii – I like to think my southern inspired desserts provide people with a feeling of home and sometimes a taste of adventure. Everything I make is homemade from scratch. It also allows me to share my culture and background while put smiles on peoples faces.

People always ask me what all do I bake and can I provide alternative solutions for dietary restrictions. I always tell people if you can think of it I can create it so always feel free to contact me. Upon request I can make sugar free, gluten free, and vegan items.

Every item is made from scratch and most recipes has been passed on from generation to generation. I bake from a place of love using seasonal food items. Because it is a small business I am able to make customized goods geared towards various dietary restrictions.

Kent – Illinois Willows

Our fresh flower bouquets have a guarantee ( days ), our regular customers know how to care for our products to achieve and enjoy the best out of flowers. New customers are given a brief care and handling information and have access to us for any questions that they may have with our products. Illinois Willows is the longest and largest cut flower grower located in central Illinois.We offer product year round and the extent of products is the most diverse compared to other growers. We sell our to products to floral wholesale houses throughout Illinois, Indiana and Utah. Other avenues are sold to supermarkets, farmers markets, retail florists, home designers, shipping nationwide to wholesale houses. Our products have been shipped to 42 states as of this past November.

I offer to my customers the proper ways to increase our flowers for their longest enjoyment in their homes and offices.

We are a professional specialty cut flower grower, have been growing at our present farm since 1999.