Styling the latest trends on the every day girl with Expressions

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Sara Bielfeldt, owner of Expressions, shares tips on how to collaborate the latest trends on the every day girl.

At Expressions we find great joy in sharing all things fashion with the world!

We love to share how to wear new trends and layer pieces. Pairing that with the best hair, skin, and nails tops off a confident look and feel in any woman. We are very helpful in creating a feeling of joy and empowerment through fashion.

Today’s biggest question is how to wear the most stylish celebrity trends in a local, day to day setting. So we are going to show several looks from our boutique and how to best transform the trends of the model body to beautiful looks on the every day woman or woman living with a mom bod.



Most models want to wear crop tops or large cutouts in their clothes.

Looks great on them but we can find more age and body appropriate cutouts that are still on trend but much more flattering for normal women and moms.

I want to share how flattering color blocking can be on anyone.

I want to share what to wear with color blocking sweaters and just larger fitting sweaters to still feel your very best while being comfortable.

The boho chic style trend has followed us from the fall and in to the winter weather featuring the must have color, green. I love that some wear more smocked looks but they aren’t very figure flattering so the peplum style with the cinched waste works better for most women. It feels nice and flowy, still looks very good for a holiday party yet follows the boho trend.

We are able to dress people literally from top to bottom. Not everyone has the expertise of both salon and boutique.

We will have a POP UP SHOP at GAH ON 12.8.2021 FROM 3-7.

Come to the hospital and shop our holiday sale with the giftshop.

A donation to the hospital auxiliary will be made based on event sales.

12.11.2021 Gibson City will be having a downtown christmas extravaganza!

The city and volunteers will be offering so many different things and we will be participating as well!



Expressions

Business/Organization Phone

217 784 4880

Business/Organization Address

110 E 9th Street

Gibson City IL

60936