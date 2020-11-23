Students tackle 5K at Potomac Grade School

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

Remember running the mile in gym?

Not so easy.

On Friday, students at Potomac Grade School ran a 5K race.

The event came after P.E. teacher John Lubinski decided a couch to 5K program would suit his students during the pandemic while limiting the use of gym equipment.

Fourth through eighth grade students trained for the race throughout the academic quarter. On Friday, they put their skills to the test as teachers, parents, and younger students cheered them on.

“Even if they walk it’s accomplishing something,” says Lubinski. “I just want them to have that sense of accomplishment.”