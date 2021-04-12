Students in local districts benefit from gifted P-EBT cards

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
- Students in local districts received P-EBT cards that were pre-loaded with up to $525 per child for the first half of the year.
- P-EBT cards can be used to buy any SNAP-eligible items at all retailers that accept SNAP/EBT (LINK Card) – you can even use them to buy plant starts for home gardening and food production (plant start sales are kicking off at the end of April beginning of May and many vendors at local farmers markets also sell plant starts).
- Almost all students in local districts received cards, but some families don’t necessarily need the money. Families can always consider purchasing food and/or plant starts and donating them to local pantries, kitchens, or other organizations.
- If you want to make sure that your P-EBT purchase, whether for your family or for a donation, has the greatest impact on our local community, consider buying food and/or plant starts at either the Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market (going on now through April 24), Champaign Farmers Market (starts May 18), or Urbana’s Market at the Square (starts May 1). All locations accept SNAP and you’ll even be able to double or triple your money as all of the Markets offer LINK matching. Plus, with the Universal LINK Match program this year, you can use your tokens and vouchers at any of the three local markets.
