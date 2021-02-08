Strengthen your glutes with Maria Ludeke of Sweat Practice

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Owner of Sweat Practice, shares moves to strengthen your glutes.

Sweat Practice is a virtual gym that offers personal training and live group fitness classes everyday of the week. We are an inclusive community that helps you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals from the comfort of your home.

As a personal trainer, the top three client requests I hear are to shed weight, build muscle tone, and reduce back or knee pain. The best way to do all three is to train your glutes. Your glutes are the largest muscle in your body and control a wide range of functional movements. From standing up from the couch to sprinting down the block to keeping your balance, your glutes literally have your back. Training your glutes burns more calories than other body part. For example if you want a six pack, your will get closer to your goal by doing squats than sit ups alone.

Glutes are the primary driver of athletic performance, weight loss, and injury prevention. However, it is important to train your full body with a variety of movements to keep seeing physical changes. If you’re looking to get the most out of a quick workout I recommend beginning with these five glute strengthening movements:

Donkey Kick

Hip Thrust

Lat Banded Walk

Single Leg Step Up

Goblet Squat



We want to offer as much individual attention and connection to our viewers as possible. By showing up at the same time on zoom, we keep each other accountable and create a strong community. It’s easier to work hard when we’re doing it together.

We currently offer 12 LIVE classes a week. We have a mix of strength training, mobility, yoga, stretching, and meditation. We seek to foster an inclusive community where everyone can feel welcome. Drop in classes are $5 and an unlimited monthly membership is $36. Free membership options available in our FITNESSforALL program. Visit our website www.sweatpractice.com for more details.

Your first class is FREE with code CILIVING. If you’re looking to begin training your glutes, we have a 30 minute class called GLUTE STRONG on Thursdays 12-12:30pm CT! The full schedule can be seen on www.sweatpractice.com