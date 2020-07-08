Strawberry S’mores with Kristina Adams

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for treats this summer to keep you cool and keep calories in check? Here are some snacks and drinks that are cold and will help to cool down your internal body temperature and make the heat more bearable. Give these tasty treats a try this summer!

Keep it Cool

Fruit salad is another amazing way to stay cool during the summer. All you need to do is gather your favorite fruits along with a few optional toppings for the end. Start by slicing all of the fruit you want to add into a large bowl. After adding a couple of pounds of sliced fruit into a bowl, add toppings if desired. Shredded coconut, slivered almonds or poppy seeds. To make the dish a little sweeter you can add a packet of stevia or Splenda. Lastly add lemon juice, to preserve the fruit and add a tasty kick to the dish.

Homemade popsicles can be packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. The process is fairly simple. Start by selecting your favorite fruit and add it into a blender. After blending your product, proceed to pour the liquid into a popsicle mold and let it sit in the freezer until set and ready to eat.

On the go Snacks

Greek yogurt, fruit or nuts – mix all your favorite flavors together for a high protein, vitamin rich treat

Protein smoothies – use plain Greek yogurt as a base, add your favorite frozen fruit, chia or flax seeds, honey, Splenda or stevia to sweeten.

Healthy Desserts

Fruit Pizza or other fruit treats:

key lime yogurt filled strawberries

angel food cake topped with grilled fruit

strawberry s’mores

Strawberry S’mores

2 pints strawberries, cleaned and dried

1 ½ cups melted dark chocolate

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

1 bag large marshmallows, cut in half

Kitchen torch

Toothpicks or skewers

Cut the tops off the strawberries and place cut side down on paper towel covered plate and let drain. Take cut marshmallow halves and place on foil lined baking sheet lightly sprayed with nonstick spray. Lightly broil until softened or browning. Remove from oven immediately and let cool. Once strawberries have drained, skewer one of the strawberries with one of the marshmallow halves on top of the strawberry. Dip the strawberry in the dark chocolate and tap off excess. Immediately dip again in the graham cracker crumbs. Set aside on wax paper lined baking sheet to set up. You can place them in the refrigerator to set up faster. Serve immediately.

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams has over 19 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Kristina Adams Smith, MS, RD, LDN slicedrightnutrition@gmail.com www.slicedrightnutrition.com