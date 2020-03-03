Strawberry Bruschetta with Kristina Adams

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re celebrating National Nutrition Month with guest chef and registered dietitan, Kristina Adams.

Eat Right Bite by Bite

1. VARY YOUR DIET -EAT A VARIETY OF NUTRITIOUS FOODS EVERY DAY.

INCLUDE FOODS FROM ALL FOOD GROUPS

HYDRATE HEALTHFULLY

PRACTICE PORTION CONTROL

2. MEAL PLANNING -ENJOY HEALTHFUL EATING AT SCHOOL, WORK & HOME.

USE GROCERY LIST TO SHOP FOR HEALTHFUL FOODS

BE MENU-SAVVY WHEN DINING OUT

CHOOSE HEALTHFUL RECIPES TO MAKE DURING THE WEEK

3. COOK & PREP -LEARN SKILLS TO CREATE TASTY MEALS TO SHARE AND ENJOY

KEEP HEALTHFUL INGREDIENTS ON HAND

SHARE MEALS TOGETHER AS A FAMILY WHEN POSSIBLE

TRY NEW FLAVORS AND FOODS

Strawberry Bruschetta

3 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1 cup mascarpone or ricotta

2 tablespoons finely chopped basil leaves

1 tablespoon finely chopped chives

1 French baguette or similar artisan country bread, cut in ½ inch thick slices (8-10 slices)

2-3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp lemon zest, plus 2 tsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut strawberries into slices. Drizzle with honey and lemon zest and juice. Toss lightly to combine. Set aside. In a small mixing bowl combine mascarpone or ricotta, basil and chives. Stir to combine thoroughly then set aside. Toast bread using in a toaster or under the broiler of your oven (or on the grill if you like), until golden brown. Assemble crostini by layering each piece of toast with the herbed cheese and sliced strawberries. Add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish with snipped chives and chopped basil before serving.

Upcoming Sliced Right Nutrition Events

· Wednesdays March 11th, April 1st and April 22nd cooking demonstrations at Grovestone at Old Farm Shops in Champaign 6-8pm

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams has over 19 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.