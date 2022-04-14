Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Break out your basket, grab your flashlight, and prepare your inner child for Nite Lite Egg Pursuit XXVIII. Join Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS for the opportunity to hunt for eggs filled with prizes. Be on the lookout for the Bronze, Silver, and Gold eggs for a chance to win some great prize packages! Eggs disappear quickly so don’t be late!

Nite Lite Egg Pursuit XXVIII

April 15, 2022 | 8:10p

Ages 18+

More information: https://champaignparks.com/event/nite-lite-egg-pursuit-xxviii/

On-site Registration: 7:15-8p

Registration Fee: $10 (cash or card accepted on site)

Location: Hessel Park

Questions: zoe.southlynn@champaignparks.org or 217-819-3931

Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt

Bring your basket to West Side Park for the Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt!

FREE – April 16

Hunt begins at 11am SHARP!

Hayrack Rides will be available from 10a-12p.

Ages 10 & Under (Children are divided into age groups)

Location: West Side Park

Thank you to our prize sponsors:

Elevate Trampoline Park

Champaign-Urbana Adventures in Time and Space

William M. Staerkel Planetarium

Rage Room Champaign

Jarlings Custard Cup

Black Dog Smoke and Ale House

Pour Bros.

