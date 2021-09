Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re talking all of the end of season produce that is at the farmers market right now from tomatoes to peppers, summer squash and more.

The Land Connection also shares tools, tips, and tricks for getting more for your dollar at the farmers market and preserving the last tastes of summer.

CHAMPAIGN MARKET TUESDAY 3 TO 6PM DOWNTOWN CHAMPAIGN-NEIL AND WASHINGTON