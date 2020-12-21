Steve Weber Films: Making your life events memorable

Jacksonville, Ill. (WCIA)

Steve Weber,Owner / Lead Videographer with Steve Weber Films shares how he can make your wedding day a memorable affair.

Here’s more from Steve:

I know the most about video and storytelling, how I can take the video AND audio from their wedding day and weave together their story making it even more memorable.

I take my role as their wedding videographer very seriously. This isn’t just a paycheck, it is a personal connection with the couple and their families, and that goes far beyond just the wedding day.

I am a professional photographer and videographer. I help tell stories using music, video, audio and whatever else I can to make an impact. Weddings especially are a one shot deal, there are no do overs and I have to know what I’m doing in the moment so I don’t miss anything.

Most people want to know what they are going to get and what it is that I’m going to do. I think I listen to my clients well, and try to deliver on everything that they want to include. Every job / project is different and requires a unique perspective each time. Who they are, what their personality is, what music would compliment their story, etc.

Steve Weber Films offers a service of documenting a once in a lifetime event, so a couple can always come back and remember all of the moments and emotions of their wedding day. It is something I take a lot of pride in, being able to capture and create one of a kind wedding films for my clients.

We have quite a few really good wedding videographers in our area, I think what sets me apart is my level of communication, and the way in which I can tell a story. I’m not a fan of the “music video” wedding film. I want my wedding films to evoke emotion and bring tears to your eyes even though you may not even know the couple. When you go to the movies and you are moved to tears, that’s what I try to deliver to my clients. I want to capture that emotion in the shots I get, and the audio I record, from personal vows, personal letters, to first looks reactions and the intimate moments of the day. I try to use all the different aspects of the day to create meaningful films.

If they are recently engaged, they can still lock in 2020 pricing if they book before the end of the year, including wedding dates in 2021, 2022 and beyond.