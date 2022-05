Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lead singer for rock cover band, EchoTap, Steve Frisbie, joins us on the CI Stage with some original songs.

EchoTap is an original and cover rock band based in Effingham, IL. Vocals, 2 acoustic guitars, bass, & drums. Wide variety: 90s alternative, country, rock, pop. Weddings, bars, festivals, private parties.