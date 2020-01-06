Stepping Up Program at Parkland College

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s a new class offered through Parkland Community Education with grant funding from the Center for Alzheimer’s Disease & Related Disorders at the SIU School of Medicine. The class is called Stepping Up.

Here’s more from our friends at Parkland:

Stepping Up will focus on fitness and fun and will include group movement to music and exercises from the Otago Exercise Program, a program that has been shown to reduce fall risk in adults. The activities in Stepping Up are designed to improve flexibility, strength, endurance and balance and will be customized for clients’ specific needs and abilities. At the end of each class, the instructor leads the class through a basic circle dance routine that incorporates some of the balance exercises learned during class.

We know the most about the field of Occupational Therapy! Specifically to the geriatric population, how OT Practitioners can help maximize mobility, slow our clients’ loss of function, and decrease fall risk for people with memory loss and related conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The interesting thing about the Stepping Up project is that it is research-based, and is research that was conducted right here in Illinois! During this program, we will provide intervention programs to help persons with memory loss live in their own homes for as long as possible. As we know, the benefits of exercise are plentiful for all of us and this is especially true for persons with dementia.

Stepping Up is different in that it intentionally involves the care partners of people with memory loss. Not only is this program addressing fall prevention and strengthening in people with memory loss, but it is also an opportunity for their care partners to enjoy exercise and movement, and to socialize with other care partners and family members. The social support aspect of this program has huge potential.

We are beginning our first Stepping Up 16-week class very soon!

Group exercise class meets once a week on Fridays from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, January 24 – May 8, 2020. Actual class lasts no more than an hour, with weekly check-ins and socialization before/after. Potential participants will want to begin the enrollment process a.s.a.p.

They will need to acquire physician consent and complete an application for the program,

An initial 30-minute assessment is required for each potential participant to determine current balance, strength and endurance. Before attending your assessment appointment, you must check with your primary care provider to be cleared for participation. Assessment appointments are available on Thursday and Friday, January 16th and 17th, between 9 a.m. and noon, at P105 in the Dodds Athletic Center.

Contact Kendra with questions or to enroll at:

kschroder@parkland.edu

Or by calling 217-353-2760 and leaving a message with our Administrative Assistant.

Parkland College Health Professions

217-353-2760

Parkland College Health Professions on Mattis

1315 N. Mattis Ave., Champaign IL, 61821

https://www.parkland.edu/Main/Academics/Departments/Health-Professions