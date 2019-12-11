Step back in time with DeWitt Museum’s Victorian candlelight tours

Clinton, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s an annual occurrence during the holiday season: The C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum is decorated in full Victorian splendor, illuminated by candles, and filled with music.

Director Joey Woolridge told ciLiving Storyteller Erin Valle that the candlelight tours have become a treasured Christmas tradition for many. This year’s decorating theme is “Victorian Christmas.”

Tours are open to the public and take place on Friday evenings only; The remainder of the tours will take place December 13 and 20 from 5-8pm each night. Tours are self guided.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children/teens ages 12-18 . Admission is free for kids ages 11 and under as well as for members of the DeWitt County Museum Association.

For more information follow the event Facebook page HERE.