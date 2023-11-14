Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Stefanie Pratt sales homes, but this holiday season, she’s having a giveaway! Although it’s no home giveaway, it will surely bring cheer to several family dinner tables. Stefanie’s Holiday Meal Giveaway is here to spread holiday spirit and we have the details for you to nominate someone who would benefit from her kind gesture.

Stefanie believes that giving back to the community and helping families is heartwarming especially during the holidays. If you know a family in need you can nominate them at stefaniepratthomes.com. All names are kept confidential and are not added to any mailing list.

Stefanie stresses that the only people that see recipients’ names are herself, and her meal delivery helpers, the police or Tatman’s towing. She knows that sometimes people can have a hard time asking for help and she wants to ensure the protection of privacy.

Stefanie has a heart for giving but remember that she can also help you market and sell your home. She researches the best marketing and stays on top of things to get client’s properties in the best light and sold timely. In helping buyers, her team is with them start to finish.

Congratulations to Stefanie Pratt as she celebrates 20 years in business this year.

Stefanie Pratt Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

1608 Broadmoor Dr

Champaign, IL

http://stefaniepratthomes.com

https://www.facebook.com/StefaniePrattTeam