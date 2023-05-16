Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s not all real estate with Stefanie Pratt, your realtor that rocks… she can also make a night out one to remember with her party bus and limo business!

Stefanie was born and raised Central Illinois. Stefanie worked for Orange & Blue Distributing for 8 years in sales, promotions and marketing before she took the real estate home study course from the Illinois Association of Realtor’s in 2003. She began and continues her career with the local Coldwell Banker office as a Broker with her own team. She also worked part-time at Andrae’s Harley Davidson while getting her career/business started through 2005.

Stefanie has been a top producer since she began and continues that status throughout Central Illinois. She has received the following awards both in real estate and beyond:

• 2004 “ROOKIE of the Year” by the Champaign County Association of Realtor’s

• Coldwell Banker “International President’s Circle” – 2004 to Present

• RIS Media Magazine “Top 50 Realtors On The Rise” 2005

• Champaign County Humane Society Volunteer of the Month 2008

• Central Illinois Business Magazine “Top Forty Under 40” 2009

• Illini Radio Group “Top 20 People to Know” in Champaign County

• Real Estate Book “Top 5 Agents of Change in North America”

Community involvement is very important to Stefanie. Her most recent community involvements include the Champaign County Humane Society Dinner/Auction Event since 2008, a member of Champaign West Rotary and a member of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. Stefanie’s has previously been involved in many organizations and served on boards throughout the community that she continues to support. To show her continued support to the community, she donates to a local non-for-profit organization for every home she sells.

Stefanie is also active with the Champaign County Association of REALTORS as the immediate Past- President for 2016-17 and on the Executive Team. She was previously President, President-Elect, and Secretary/Treasurer. She has also served on number committees such as Board of Directors, Governmental Affairs, Grievance Committee, Multiple Listing Committee, Professional Development, and Professional Standards.

http://SteFaniePrattHomes.com

Business/Organization Name

Stefanie Pratt Team Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Business/Organization Phone

217-202-3336

Business/Organization Address

1608 Broadmoor Dr Champaign IL