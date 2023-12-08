Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Stefanie Pratt is a multifaceted entrepreneur, serving as the President of Rockin Express Bus/Limo and making strides in the real estate industry with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. With a commitment to providing exceptional service, Pratt is dedicated to offering top-notch transportation solutions and creating great experiences for her clients.

Stefanie Pratt continues to redefine excellence in transportation and real estate, offering a unique blend of professionalism, community engagement, and unparalleled customer service.

Beyond the realm of transportation, Stefanie Pratt is actively involved in community service. Stefanie’s Holiday Meal Giveaway speaks to her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others, especially during this holiday season.

