Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Academy High will be hosting a total of seven STEAMCamper™ summer camp sessions starting May 27 running through June 24.

Camps include:

⁃ Crypto 101

⁃ Healthy Cooking & Nutrition

⁃ Minecraft Architect

⁃ Video Production

⁃ Digital Art & Graphic Design

⁃ Drone Camp

STEAMCamper™ summer camps at Academy High were ranked the 2nd best summer camps in Central IL by Illini Radio Group in 2021.

Enroll now at: STEAMCamper.com