Steam Threshing with the Illinois Amish Heritage Center

Did you know that steam threshing was a common summertime activity on almost every farm in the late 19th and early 20th centuries? Come to Arthur to see how the threshing machines separate the wheat grain from the chaff and straw as they are powered by large steam engines. It’s a great way to go back in time and see how machines have evolved over the years!

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center’s 3rd Annual Steam Threshing Event will feature the harvesting and threshing of oats. Take a trip back in time by cutting and binding the oats with a horse-drawn mechanical binder prior to the event. On the day of the event the dried shocks will be loaded on to horse drawn wagons and transported to the threshing machine.

The event features yummy food, antique and vintage farm equipment, and blacksmith/horse shoeing demonstrations. Plus children’s games and a petting zoo for the kiddos.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2nd, 2019

1:00 p.m. – Show Opens – ALL ACTIVITIES OPEN – SCHROCK AND YODER HOUSE OPEN – ALL FOOD and DRINK CONCESSIONS OPEN

6:00 p.m. – Parade of Power

8:00 p.m. – Show Closes

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd, 2019

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Pancake, liverwurst, and sausage breakfast

9:00 a.m. – Show Opens – ALL ACTIVITIES OPEN – SCHROCK AND YODER HOUSE OPEN – ALL FOOD and DRINK CONCESSIONS OPEN

11:30 a.m. – Line up Parade of Power

12:00 p.m. – Parade of Power

3:00 p.m. – Show Closes

Illinois Amish Heritage Center

284 East Illinois Route 133

P.O. Box 284 Arthur, Illinois 61911