Steak ‘n Shake brings back historic car hop

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We’ve got some exciting news for fans of the original Steakburger! Steak ‘n Shake announced the official return of its historic Drive-In Service– a perfect way to enjoy some old-fashioned fun while staying socially-distant.
Storyteller Erin Valle heads to the Steak ‘n Shake off Neil St in Champaign to show us how it’s done.
How it works:
- Pull into one of the designated Car Hop parking spaces, denoted by signage evoking a 45 RPM record.
- Open the Steak ‘n Shake app; place your order; select “Car Hop” and enter your vehicle details
- A server will deliver a tray and attach it to the car window, just as we did for decades in our early days.
- Enjoy your food in the car or at one of our socially distanced umbrella-covered picnic tables; you can’t miss them right on top of an oversized red, white and blue Route 66 sign – a nod to the original Steak ‘n Shake location!
In other exciting news: Steak ‘n Shake listened to its fans pleas on social media and has brought back a fan-favorite menu item, the Cajun Burger – it’s available exclusively at the Car Hop through the month of August.
For the full list of locations offering drive-in service click HERE.