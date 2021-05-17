Staying positive in the face of adversity with Eugenia Zukerman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Encouraging seniors to fully embrace life post COVID with CBS Sunday Morning’s Eugenia Zukerman

World-renowned flutist Eugenia Zukerman was the CBS Sunday Morning arts correspondent for 25 years. Eugenia is unique as she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is now working to not only remain positive herself, but encourage others to stay positive in the face of their own adversities as well.

During the pandemic Eugenia has also been speaking directly to seniors — some of the most isolated people during COVID — about remaining positive and staying strong during the hard times.

Now we are slowly reopening up, seniors may feel overwhelmed about how to go back to their previous ways of life.

Eugenia would be a wonderful voice to encourage seniors — and everyone — to use this new fresh chapter of the world going back to “normal” to fully enjoy life as best we

Eugenia is also the author of the book Like Falling Through a Cloud: A Lyrical Memoir of Coping With Forgetfulness, Confusion, and a Dreaded Diagnosis. [East End Press, Nov. 2019]. More at www.eugeniazukerman.com.