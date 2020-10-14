Staying healthy through Covid-19 with Gibson Area Hospital

Thanks to the effects of Covid-19, Gibson Area Hospital has seen an uptick in referrals of all ages…thanks primarily to increased anxiety and depression. School-aged kids want to be able to return to school and see their friends. Parents are struggling to work and home school their kids, or have lost their job and are unsure of how to move forward.

At Gibson Area Hospital, they are an outpatient behavioral health clinic treating patients from age 3 to end of life. They offer psychiatry, telepsychiatry, and psychotherapy services…and also have a geriatric intensive outpatient program geared towards clients age 65+.

Their therapists treat a variety of issues that could affect a person’s mental health (such as depression, anxiety, mood disorders, ADHD, aggression, defiance, relationship issues, parenting problems, etc.), and they are located in nine of Gibson’s rural health clinics, in addition to their main location in Gibson City.

Gibson Area Hospital is part of the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network, providing services to person’s in rural areas that otherwise would have to travel a significant ways for emergency services. They are a significantly smaller hospital than some of the larger trauma level hospitals which keeps both staff and patients feeling like family.

Gibson Area Hospital is also hiring! They are looking for Licensed Clinical Social Workers who want to join our team providing psychotherapy services to our rural communities. For more details, visit them online:

https://www.gibsonhospital.org