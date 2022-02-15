Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Wrestlers Return to State Farm Center for IHSA State Wrestling Championships

Following this weekend’s sectionals, high school wrestlers across the state will prepare for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Wrestling Individual State Championships, February 17–19, 2022. Over 650 wrestlers from 250 high schools will compete next weekend at the State Farm Center, with hopes to make it under the spotlight for the championship match.

“The IHSA Individual State Wrestling Finals is one of our biggest events of the year and we’re so happy to welcome back the athletes and their fans after a year off,” states Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Since 1967, this community has served as host for this tournament. We look forward to continuing to welcome these athletes to the mats in State Farm Center for years to come.”

The matches, featuring fourteen weight classes across three divisions, kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17 and run through Saturday evening. “This format provides our hotels with a minimum of two overnight stays for wrestlers and their families, creating a significant impact to the community,” explains Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Special Events & Film for Visit Champaign County.

With a total attendance of nearly 30,000 anticipated for the weekend, and multiple room nights in local accommodations, Visit Champaign County estimates a $5.5 million economic impact to the area for hosting the event. “Continuing to host this event in our community is essential to area hotels, restaurants, shops and so many other local businesses that see increased traffic over the weekend,” explains Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Hosting IHSA tournaments in our community supports jobs and enhances the lives of our residents, while also giving our community an opportunity to shine by providing our guests with a memorable, Outside of Ordinary experience.”

Tickets to the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament range from $10–12 per session or $50–60 for an all-session ticket. Various weight classes from 1A, 2A and 3A schools begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, 8:30 a.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available through the Illinois Ticket Office at statefarmcenter.com or by calling 1-866-ILLINI-1.

Visit Champaign County will be located in the West Grand Entrance, providing a warm welcome to guests with community information, area discounts and prizes to win.

For more information on IHSA Wrestling, visit www.ihsa.org.