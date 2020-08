Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Host Heather Roberts is making deep fried oreos in the CI Kitchen in what would have been Illinois State Fair Week.

Deep Fried Oreos

from: Spaceships and Laser Beams

You will need:

1 quart of vegetable oil

1 package of Double Stuffed Oreos

1 ½ cups of Bisquick

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup of whole milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Powdered Sugar for dusting

To see the rest of the recipe, visit the website HERE.