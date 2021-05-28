Start your engines at Our Town Farmer City’s Raceway

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA)

The Farmer City Raceway has been here since 1941. Its a 1/4 mile high banked oval which sits inside a 1/2 mile flat horse track. It was originally ran by the Fair Board for many years before they offered it up for lease by outside promoters for a while. The decline in attendance and income forced the last promoter to fold in 2012. It was then that the fair board took back over promoting the track as we still do today. The Farmer City Fair Association is a not-for-profit organization that is ran by volunteers and relies heavily on sponsors and donations to operate.

We race every Friday night from late March through early September.

Our schedule consists of 20-25 dates that include mostly regular shows along with several specials.

A regular show consists of Late Models, Modifies, Crates, Street Stocks and every other week pro modifieds or hornets.

Its just $12 for general admission to these shows and kids 12 and under are always free gates open at 4 hot laps and qualifying at 6:30 followed by racing

Prices vary on our special shows.

Our Facility is host to many other events through out the year such as The Farmer City/Dewitt Co. Fair held the third week in July, which includes a night of harness horse racing on the 1/2 mile and Tractor Pulls, plus other livestock shows, flea markets, concerts, and we are home to the farmer city extravaganza which is a car/bike show. There is also a RC track on site which has a full season of radio controlled car races.

We have a fan appreciation night on July 2 which is only $5 for admission which will include an autograph session and a huge firework show.

UMP Summer Nationals on July 9

11th annual Jr Kimler memorial fair week race on July 23

Sept 2 & 3 Caseys Nationals

Farmer City Raceway

Business/Organization Phone

309-275-4461

Business/Organization Address

Farmer City Raceway

850 n Grove St

Farmer City, IL 61842