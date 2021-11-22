Start moving more with Blended Balance Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

60% of adults in the US are not regularly active, and 25% are not active at all (according to 2020 report of the Surgeon General). So while there are reasons out there why you should do this workout and not that workout or why bands are or aren’t helpful, a large part of the population is currently doing nothing.

There is a gap between people who exercise regularly and those struggling to get any movement in.

Meet MADE-to-MOVE, my new program aimed to close that gap.

If you aren’t doing anything, simply placing your focus on movement is a great way to get started. Exercise can be intimidating, which is why we are removing that word from the program vocabulary. In MADE-to-MOVE we separate the idea of trying to work out and focus on starting to move more.

MADE-to-MOVE is a monthly program created to help members move more throughout their day. It’s for those who needs a little extra encouragement & accountability to add regular movement in their routine. Throughout the month, we will focus on general movement patterns, understanding why they are important to everyday living. In addition, there will be a strong emphasis on stretching, balance & mobility.

With a focus on mindset and behavior change, I aim to help clients think differently when it comes to fitness. When working together, we focus on fitness as a feeling rather than a look or aesthetics.

My new program MADE-to-MOVE launches December 6th. I’m offering 25% off for new members who sign up for both December and January. That’s $30 for two months saving members $10!