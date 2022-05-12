Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Eastern Illinois Foodbank feeds more than 350,000 people each year through a network of more than 170 partner food pantries throughout 18 counties in eastern Illinois.

At any given time, more than 100,000 people in eastern Illinois are experiencing food insecurity, which means they don’t know where their next meal will come from. This includes 1 in 6 children.

EIF is the largest hunger-relief organization in eastern Illinois.

Stamp Out Hunger is the largest national food drive in the country.



The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the largest national food drive in the country. On Saturday, May 14, local residents can put non-perishable food items in their Stamp Out Hunger bags and their local mail carriers will pick them up for donation to Eastern Illinois Foodbank. This is the first in-person Stamp Out Hunger drive since 2019. The drive usually raises approximately 30,000 pounds of food.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank

2405 North Shore Dr

Urbana, IL 61802

http://www.eifoodbank.org