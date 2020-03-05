Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Angela Russell, Community Relations Coordinator with Carriage Crossing, shares more on how they can assist caregivers when it comes to handling their loved ones facing dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

Stages & Phases of Dementia

Caregivers of someone with Dementia or Alzheimer’s frequently report experiencing high levels of stress. It can be overwhelming to take care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, but Carriage Crossing Senior Living is a Senior Advocate and can help with the support needed.

Know what community resources are available.

Adult day programs, in-home assistance, visiting nurses and meal delivery

services that can help you manage daily tasks.

At Carriage Crossing we advocate for seniors and their caregivers to find the resources and services that they need to properly and safely care for their loved one.

Get a Plan in Place

When your loved one has dementia, it is important to get a care plan in place. It is always instinct to want to keep the loved one at home for as lone as possible. But the ramifications and the results are often unsafe or unfit living conditions and it is taxing on the caregiver. Be Supported.

Our communities provide ongoing support meetings so that families and caregivers can understand the progression of this disease. We always say we love the people, we hate the disease.

In Arcola, there is a weekly support group that meets at community on Wednesday mornings at 10 AM. It is free and open to the public.

In Champaign, there is a monthly support group that meets at the community on the last Wednesday of every month at 2 PM. It is free and open to the public.