Champaign, IL (WCIA) Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine shares a St. Patrick’s Day inspired stew.

Vegetarian Irish Stew.

10 oz of Baby Bella Mushrooms, stems removed and quartered

1 Yellow Onion, Diced

2 Cloves of Garlic, Minced

3 Large Carrots, Peeled and Sliced

32 oz of Vegetable Stock

20 Baby Red Potatoes Quartered

2 C Water

2 T of Soy Sauce

1 T Worcestershire Sauce

3 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme

2 Sprigs of Fresh Oregano

4 Sprigs of Fresh Parsley

1 Bay Leaf

Salt and Pepper

4 T Butter

1/4 C Flour

1 C Milk

Tie the thyme, parsley, and bay leaf into a bouquet with kitchen twine.

Put 2 T broth in a large skillet, Dutch oven or stock pot and heat on medium heat. When the broth begins to boil add the mushrooms, onion and carrots and cook for five minutes. Stir frequently and add a few more T of broth if needed. Add the garlic and stir well. Cook for two minutes.

If you are cooking this in your slow cooker, transfer the onions, carrots, mushrooms and garlic from the pan to the cooker (if cooking in a stock pot or Dutch oven, leave the onions and add the potatoes and remaining ingredients) and add the potatoes, the remaining broth, 2 cups water, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, herbs, and salt and pepper. Gently push the herbs into the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and cook for one hour, or two or more hours in your slow cooker. The longer you cook the stew the softer the potatoes will become.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan on medium heat. When it’s melted, whisk in the flour until it’s creamy and thick. Whisk in the milk until it’s creamy and slurry. Stir it into the stew until it’s completely combined and let it simmer for approximately ten minutes until the broth thickens. Remove the herbs. Taste and add more salt and pepper as needed.