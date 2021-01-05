St. Jude Monticello-to-Peoria Run looks to raise $100,000 for kids at St. Jude

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tricia Shaw, Founder and Co-Coordinator of the St. Jude Monticello-to-Peoria Run Team, shares details on this year’s fundraising run.

Here’s more from Tricia:

We have been running for 8 years. This will be our 9th.

I founded the Monticello run in honor of my niece, Halle, who received treatment at St. Jude.

I was a St. Jude Runner for two different teams before becoming a St. Jude aunt.

Our team has raised just shy of $402,000 over the past 8 years. This includes $65,000 during a pandemic.

$66,553,211.60-This is the extraordinary amount raised for St. Jude by all other Satellite Runs and the Memphis to Peoria Run Teams. This year the runs are celebrating 40 years running!

The two biggest concerns I hear from people I approach:

People are often intimidated by the idea of raising $1000 for the privilege of running. We help them with creative ideas, local fundraising events, and an online platform.

People say “I’m not a runner.” I am actually not much of a runner either! Some of our runners run up to 40+ miles during our 90 mile trek, while others run just a handful of miles over the 24 hours. No one cares how much you run! This event is about raising money for the kids of St. Jude, and we spend the 24 hours celebrating that. I compare the event to a slumber party!

We are planning a normal event this year, but are ready and willing to adjust in any way. Last year, we had to change plans completely just a few months out, and we still accomplished our goal!

We don’t compete. We encourage you to sign up for Team Monticello, Decatur, Champaign, Bloomington, or any of our surrounding area teams. We are all running for the same cause! Each run tends to have a different feel. We are all in it for the fun in Monticello! We even have breakfast at a winery complete with chiropractic adjustments and massage! That’s just one of our many fun stops along the way!

We are looking to expand the St. Jude Monticello-to-Peoria Run team and raise $100,000 this year!

EVENT:

Registration for the event opens on January 15th at www.stjuderuns.org