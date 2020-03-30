St. Joseph firefighters surprise kids with birthday drive-bys

St. Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Celebrating your eighth birthday in the middle of a pandemic can be tough. However, the smile Stella Spady had on her face Saturday might say otherwise.

Firefighters at St. Joseph- Stanton Fire Protection District surprised the eight-year-old by driving by her home this weekend yelling, “Happy Birthday Stella!” from a firetruck with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Stella Spady smiling on her new bike as SJSFPD firefighters drive away after surprising the 8-year-old in her neighborhood.

The birthday drive-by was arranged by Spady’s mom, Melissa, who came across this recent Facebook post from the fire department:

If you’d like to arrange a birthday drive-by for a kid in your life, head to the fire department’s Facebook page HERE and shoot them a message.